Pulitzer-prize-winning editorial cartoonist to hold demonstration at Fresno State

Pulitzer-prize-winning editorial cartoonist Jack Ohman will give a demonstration on his technique at Fresno State on Nov. 18.
The event will be outside of the Leon S. Peters Ellipse Gallery in the Henry Madden Library at 6 p.m.
Ohman, who has been the editorial cartoonist for The Sacramento Bee, will explain how he visualizes news each day. He draws five cartoons per week in addition to doing a Sunday column.
Ohman won the 2016 Pulitzer Prize and was a finalist in 2012. He has also won the Robert F. Kennedy Journalism Award. Ohman authored 10 books, four on the subject of fly fishing. He did freelance artwork for ABC News Nightline from 1984 to 1985. He drew the comic strip “Mixed Media,” which appeared in 170 newspapers from 1994 to 1998. He was also a regular contributor to Foreign Policy Magazine from 1994 to 1998.
A reception with hors d’oeuvres and a no-host beer and wine bar will begin at 6 p.m. with the program to follow at 6:45 p.m. This is a free, public event, but attendees must RSVP at www.fresnostate.edu/libraryrsvp and enter code LIBOHMAN.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
