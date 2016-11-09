Two die in fiery Fresno County crash, good Samaritan saves third person

Two people died Wednesday in a fiery crash near Central and Del Rey avenues north of Del Rey. A third person was saved from the burning SUV by a passing driver who stopped to help.
California Highway Patrol spokesman Victor Taylor said a Ford SUV was traveling northbound on Del Rey around 3:45 p.m. when it was broadsided by a sedan traveling eastbound on Central. The SUV rolled several times and caught on fire.
The driver of the sedan was killed in the crash, Taylor said. The good Samaritan was able to pull the driver of the SUV out, but could not get the passenger in time.
No other information was immediately available on the two people who died.
Rory Appleton: 559-441-6015, @RoryDoesPhonics
Comments