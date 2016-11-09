Local

What’s open, closed on Veterans Day

The following places will close or not operate Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day

▪  Public schools

▪  Colleges and universities

▪  Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera

▪  County, state and federal offices

▪  Courts

▪  Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera county libraries

▪  Post offices and mail delivery

▪  Financial institutions

▪  Kings Area Rural Transit

The following places will operate on the holiday

▪  Fresno, Clovis, Visalia, Madera, Hanford and Tulare waste collections

▪  Fresno Area Express (weekend service)

▪  Clovis Transit (limited service)

▪  Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule)

▪  Tulare County Area Transit (weekend schedule)

▪  Visalia City Coach

▪  Tulare City Transit

▪  Madera Dial-A-Ride

