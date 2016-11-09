What’s open, closed on Veterans Day

The following places will close or not operate Nov. 11 in observance of Veterans Day
▪ Public schools
▪ Colleges and universities
▪ Cities of Fresno, Clovis, Tulare, Visalia, Hanford and Madera
▪ County, state and federal offices
▪ Courts
▪ Fresno, Tulare, Kings, Madera county libraries
▪ Post offices and mail delivery
▪ Financial institutions
▪ Kings Area Rural Transit
The following places will operate on the holiday
▪ Fresno, Clovis, Visalia, Madera, Hanford and Tulare waste collections
▪ Fresno Area Express (weekend service)
▪ Clovis Transit (limited service)
▪ Porterville Colt (Sunday schedule)
▪ Tulare County Area Transit (weekend schedule)
▪ Visalia City Coach
▪ Tulare City Transit
▪ Madera Dial-A-Ride
