Man threatening to jump from Clinton Avenue overpass on southbound Highway 99

Traffic is being diverted off southbound Highway 99 at Clinton Avenue in central Fresno around 10 a.m. Wednesday because of a man threatening to jump from the overpass.
Fresno police are trying to convince the man to come to come off the ledge, and firefighters have deployed a bag under the overpass to cushion any fall.
The southbound lanes of Highway 99 north of Clinton Avenue appear to be snarled for miles. One lane of northbound Highway 99 is closed, too, slowing traffic, as well.
This story will be updated.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
