Fresno veteran’s hospital to get 60 wheelchairs from Knights of Columbus

The Knights of Columbus Council in Fresno and Los Banos will donate 60 wheelchairs to the Fresno VA Hospital on Friday, Veterans Day, said the council.
The wheelchairs are valued at just under $10,000 and will be awarded as part of the Global Wheelchair Mission, which delivers wheelchairs around the world.
The hospital will use the wheelchairs throughout the hospital, including in its forward greeter curbside service, said the council.
The wheelchairs will be donated at the VA hospital at 2615 E. Clinton Ave. at 3 p.m. at the Walk of Honor Memorial Garden at the hospital entrance.
The Knights of Columbus distributed 2,000 wheelchairs to veterans in four cities in the U.S. with help from local VA hospitals, said the council.
