November 8, 2016 10:20 PM

Macy’s ‘Believe’ campaign delivers letters to Santa, benefits Make-A-Wish

By Ashleigh Panoo

Macy’s, along with former Make-A-Wish children from the Central Valley, will take part in the ninth annual Believe campaign kick-off on Thursday, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.

Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer, along with the Fresno State women’s lacrosse team, will deliver letters to Santa and cheer on Emily, the 2015 Believe Make-A-Wish kid who is still battling leukemia. A video from Emily about what the campaign means to her will be played.

Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish for every letter delivered during the campaign, up to $1 million.

The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Macy’s in Fashion Fair Mall.

Local

Comments

Videos

