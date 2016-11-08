Macy’s ‘Believe’ campaign delivers letters to Santa, benefits Make-A-Wish

Macy’s, along with former Make-A-Wish children from the Central Valley, will take part in the ninth annual Believe campaign kick-off on Thursday, benefiting the Make-A-Wish Foundation.
Fresno police Chief Jerry Dyer, along with the Fresno State women’s lacrosse team, will deliver letters to Santa and cheer on Emily, the 2015 Believe Make-A-Wish kid who is still battling leukemia. A video from Emily about what the campaign means to her will be played.
Macy’s will donate $1 to Make-A-Wish for every letter delivered during the campaign, up to $1 million.
The event begins at 10 a.m. at the Macy’s in Fashion Fair Mall.
