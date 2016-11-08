Want to remember the craziness? Go get a tattoo

Shinzen Friendship Garden's 2016 Shinzen Fall Festival included a tea ceremony, martial arts demonstrations, crafts for kids and food amid the turning colors of Fall Saturday, Nov. 5, 2016 at Woodward Park in Fresno, Calif.
Ten federal, state and local SWAT teams swept through Fresno early Thursday, November 4, 2016, arresting members and associates of the southwest Fresno Strother Street Boys Gang on charges of trafficking in and stealing firearms as well as selling drugs, including methamphetamine.
Gloria Cruz talks about the loss a little over a month ago of her son, Farashad “Zach” Jamali, 25, who was killed by gunfire Sept. 28 in Fresno. She said he was a young, talented barber who was in the “wrong place at the wrong time,” caught up in a burglary attempt. On Wednesday, November 2, 2016, she added the photo of him to an altar at Arte Americas in remembrance of special people whose lives were lost to violence.
Surveillance video posted by the Fresno Police Department shows a man and woman robbing the Johnny Quik at 5310 W. Spruce Ave. in northwest Fresno Monday, Oct. 31, at just after 1 a.m. The two fled in a silver SUV. The Fresno police are seeking your help in identifying the pair. You can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.