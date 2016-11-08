Want to remember the craziness? Go get a tattoo

Gloria Cruz talks about the loss a little over a month ago of her son, Farashad “Zach” Jamali, 25, who was killed by gunfire Sept. 28 in Fresno. She said he was a young, talented barber who was in the “wrong place at the wrong time,” caught up in a burglary attempt. On Wednesday, November 2, 2016, she added the photo of him to an altar at Arte Americas in remembrance of special people whose lives were lost to violence.