Chowchilla High School board changes controversial Redskin mascot

The Chowchilla Union High School District board of trustees voted Monday evening to change their mascot name from Redskins to Tribe.
In a 5-0 vote, the board voted to change the school mascot that has for a century been the Redskins.
While the name still keeps Native American ties, the school is complying with the state law passed in 2015 that bans the use of the Redskins mascot at public high schools.
Chowchilla is one of four California high schools that has been effected by this law. Tulare Union High School, Gustine High School and Calaveras High School have all dropped the Redskin name.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
