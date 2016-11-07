Pregnant Fresno woman allegedly shot by husband has died, coroner says

A woman who was seven-months pregnant when she allegedly was shot by her husband Oct. 19 in southeast Fresno has died, the Fresno County Sheriff-Coroner’s Office said Monday.
Karem Servin, 35, died Friday. Her baby was delivered by emergency cesarean section at Community Regional Medical Center on Oct. 22. The baby was described as healthy at the time.
Her husband, Manuel Servin, 32, was arrested after the Fresno Police Department’s SWAT team stormed the family’s house. He was believed to be high on methamphetamine, police said at the time. He remains in Fresno County Jail on attempted murder charges, according to jail records.
Karem Servin’s death was one of five identities of victims of homicides or traffic collisions released Monday by the coroner’s office. Other victims who were identified are:
▪ Nicholas Woods, 34, who was found Wednesday morning in a flower bed outside the Sunset West Mobile & RV Park, west of Highway 99. Shell casings were found near the Fresno resident, but no other information has been released.
▪ James Jimenez, 60, of Reedley died in a fatal crash near Highway 41 and American Avenue on Friday.
▪ Juan Hinojosa, 66, of Selma, died Saturday in a collision near Thompson Avenue, south of Valley View Street in Selma.
▪ Hollister resident Erik Halorsen, 28, died in a vehicle accident Saturday near 14593 W. Stanislaus Ave. in Kerman.
No other information is known about their traffic collisions.
