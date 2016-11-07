Selma to dedicate fifth mural to children of the community

Selma will present its new mural “Children Dream” to the community Wednesday afternoon at the former Safeway building.
The dedication will take place at 2446 McCall Avenue around 3 p.m.
Selma’s fifth mural, created by Ariel “Birdie” Goodman and Michael Howe, will face Garfield School playground on Arrants Street.
The art piece is inspired by Goodman and Howe’s trip to Central America and shows three kids enjoying the sunset. One sits on a hammock, another in a toy-like boat and the other on the other end of the shore.
Howe said he and Goodman wanted children to know there is a world outside of the U.S.
The project is funded by the Selma Healthcare District and is dedicated to the well-being of Selma children, said Vicki Figas Trevino, the project’s organizer.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
