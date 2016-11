0:58 Martial arts? Tea ceremony? 2016 Shinzen Fall Festival had that, and much more Pause

3:01 Take a ride in a vintage 1928 airliner

2:01 Fresno City College honors veterans during program

2:13 Fresno firefighters receive medals in rescue of CHP officer in Highway 180 crash

1:08 Happy birthday, Blackie

1:56 Highlights of Two Cities Marathon through Fresno and Clovis

2:52 How can I be sure my ballot counts?

0:37 Young Syrian refugees enroll in Fresno Unified schools

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest