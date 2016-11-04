Cal Fire: It’s OK to burn at higher elevations starting Saturday

Cal Fire will lift the burn permit suspension Saturday morning for areas above 3,000 feet in Fresno and Kings counties.
Inspections by Cal Fire is still required for agriculture and other burns in the state responsibility area.
Burn permits are mandatory until the end of fire season. Residents wanting to burn must check if it is a burn day prior to burning.
Although the five-year drought is still underway, the threat of wildfire has lowered due to cooler temperatures. Landowners are encouraged to safely burn forest residue in order to reduce fire hazards, according to Cal Fire.
Permits and burn day status can be obtained by calling 877-429-2876 or visiting www.valleyair.org.
For more information, visit www.fire.ca.gov.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
