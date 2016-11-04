Yosemite and Sequoia-Kings Canyon National Parks to offer free admission on Veterans Day

Free admission will be offered to everyone visiting Yosemite and Sequoia National Parks on Friday, which is Veterans Day.
Since 2006, the free fee day on Nov. 11 is a way the parks honor current, retired and reserved members of the U.S. Armed Forces and their families.
Waived fees for Veterans Day do not include camping, lodging or other activities within the parks.
Yosemite also gives a free annual pass, valued at $80, to active duty military members and their families. A free lifetime access pass to all national parks is given to permanently disabled veterans. These passes may be obtained at any park that requires an entrance fee.
For more information visit www.nps.gov/yose.
Andrea Figueroa Briseño: 559-441-6074, @_AndreaBriseno
Comments