Veterans from America’s conflicts honored with solemn songs, speeches

Henry Lemay of Fresno was presented the Citizen Soldier Award Friday during a Veterans Day event at Fresno City College.
Lemay, a veteran of the U.S. Army and a fixture at many Fresno veterans events, served during the Korean War and was wounded on Heartbreak Ridge, sustaining shrapnel in both legs. He received a Purple Heart medal and a Bronze Star.
The college held its annual remembrance a week early so students, faculty and staff could take part. The school will be closed on Nov. 11, which is the national Veterans Day.
The ceremony was held at the Veterans Peace Memorial on the campus. The program featured singing the “Star Spangled Banner” and “God Bless America,” saying of the Pledge of Allegiance, and presenting several wreaths.
It also featured a flyover by the 144th Fighter Wing based at Fresno Yosemite International Airport, a rifle salute and the playing of taps at the closing.
The keynote speaker was Jeremiah Pauley of the Wounded Warrior Project. He served in the Army for 11 years and was a member of an airborne unit before being injured by a roadside bomb in Iraq. Pauley was medically discharged in 2007.
