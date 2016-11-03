Prescribed burn set for Mineral King in Sequoia National Park

A prescribed burn is set for Nov. 10 for 278 acres in the Mineral King area of Sequoia National Park, the National Park Service said.
The Deadwood prescribed burn will take place north of the East Fork of the Kaweah River, south of the Atwell Mill Campground and Mineral King Road. The Atwell-Hockett Meadow Trail will close temporarily during the burn.
Smoke is expected in the Mineral King Valley during daytime hours, affecting the Cabin Cove and Silver City areas. Three Rivers is expected to be minimally affected, the park said.
Last treated in 1999, the burn is part of a long-term effort to maintain the natural fire cycle in the East Fork of the Kaweah River drainage and reduce hazardous fuel amounts.
The park said prescribed burns help during wildfires like the Rough Fire, which benefited from having previous burns in Cedar Grove and Grant Grove, saving nearly $400 million.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
