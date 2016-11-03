Vintage planes, cars stars of Chandler airport’s ‘Remember When’ show

Land and air modes of transportation will meet in old-time glory Saturday when the Central Valley Aviation Association presents its “Remember When Fly-in & Car Show” at Fresno Chandler Executive Airport.
The show will be held in conjunction with the visit of a 1928 Ford Tri-Motor vintage passenger liner. The historic aircraft is being leased from the Freedom Aviation Museum of Ohio by the Experimental Aircraft Association, which is offering paying rides to customers through Sunday.
The Tin Goose was a precursor of modern airliners. The Ford Company built 199 of the small passenger planes from 1925 through 1933. Of the18 still in existence, 11 are in museums and seven are still being flown.
Among the other airplanes expected to be on display during the show are six Beechcraft Staggerwings, including Queenie, a 1941 model celebrating its 75th anniversary.
Event chairman Morris Garcia also announced that two rare autos, a 1936 Cord and a 1941 Lincoln Continental, will be part of the 60-plus classic car collection on display.
The Hanford Carnegie Museum will exhibit original Amelia Earhart dresses in the terminal building. Mary Packwood, a Hanford resident and former student pilot of the late aviatrix, became a close friend of Earhart’s, and Earhart often spent time with Packwood in Hanford when coming to Fresno to give flying lessons.
CVAA will also show the documentary “The Little Airport That Could,” the story of Fresno Chandler Executive Airport, in the terminal building.
The new Flight Line Café will be open, and a food truck will offer gourmet hot dogs and steak sandwiches.
Show hours are 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the airport, 510 W. Kearney Blvd. Admission is $5 for adults; children 17 and younger are free.
Vintage airplane rides
Those interested can buy tickets in the Fresno Chandler Executive Airport terminal building daily from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Walk-up tickets are $75 for adults and $50 for children 17 and younger. Rides will be given through Sunday. More information is available at flytheford.org or by calling 920-379-8339.
Comments