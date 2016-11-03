Fresno City Council agrees to hit slumlords in the wallet

Landlords who have been cited by Fresno inspectors for health and safety violations on their rental properties now face significantly higher penalties if they fail to make the required repairs.
Fresno City Council members unanimously approved the revised fees for code enforcement citations at their meeting Thursday morning. But the council also pushed off the approval of a comprehensive update of the city’s Master Fee Schedule for two weeks because of concerns some members have about how some fee increases for bus service, parks and recreation and other city departments may have on residents, including low-income families and students.
The Master Fee Schedule sets out the charges that the city imposes for everything from admission to major parks to green fees at municipal golf courses and from bus fares to zoning and tract-map fees paid by developers.
The updated code-enforcement fines take effect immediately. The schedule now makes a distinction between nuisance violations, such as overgrown weeds or trash on the property, and more serious health and safety violations. In the new schedule, fines for lesser violations now run from $250 for a first citation for failing to correct a problem and increase to $1,000 for third and subsequent violations.
For the more serious violations, and the ones of immediate concern to the city, fines start at $800 for a first citation, $1,200 for a second, and $1,600 for a third. Additionally, changes to Fresno’s ordinances approved by the City Council two weeks ago allow for those fines to be doubled for landlords who are deemed “egregious violators” with three cases of building or safety code violations on any of their properties within a 12-month period.
“We are finally putting a match that those health and safety violations are being penalized appropriately,” Councilman Lee Brand said of applying higher fines for more serious problems. “That’s a fundamental fairness I think we have to have.”
This story will be updated.
Tim Sheehan: 559-441-6319, @TimSheehanNews
Comments