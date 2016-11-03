Someone’s holding a $1.3 million winning Powerball ticket bought in Mendota

Someone who bought a Powerball ticket in Mendota is likely celebrating more than fans of the World Series champion Chicago Cubs.
A ticket purchased at Fastrip Food Store, at 867 Oller St., in the west Fresno County city matched five of six winning Powerball numbers to win $1,385,763 before federal taxes.
The ticket matched the numbers 13-18-37-54 and 61, but missed the winning red Powerball number, which was 5. The drawing was conducted Wednesday night.
The retailer will receive a bonus check for $6,928 for selling the winning ticket. The bonus comes from a separate fund, so it’s not subtracted from the prize. Calls to Fastrip on Thursday morning for a comment from the store owner were unsuccessful: The telephone was busy.
The winner has 180 days from Wednesday night’s draw to claim the prize, the California Lottery said. The Lottery strongly urged the winner to sign the back of the ticket in ink and keep it in a safe place until claiming it at one of nine California Lottery district offices, such as the San Joaquin Valley office in Fresno at 750 West Pinedale Ave.
Since there was no jackpot winner Wednesday night, Saturday’s Powerball jackpot is now $217 million. The estimated cash value is $142.7 million.
Powerball is played in 44 states plus the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. Draw times are at 7:59 p.m. Wednesdays and Saturdays.
The Powerball win follows another big winning ticket just sold locally in a lottery game.
A Fantasy 5 ticket sold Friday night in Clovis broke the record for the largest-ever prize in that game. The winning ticket is valued at $762,087 before federal taxes, and was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1170 North Clovis Ave. While the winner has yet to come forward, the ticket matched all five winning numbers for Friday’s drawing: 4, 6, 16, 17 and 25. The previous record was set on Jan. 3 1992 at $729,505, the California Lottery said.
The Fantasy 5 winner also has 180 days to claim the prize.
