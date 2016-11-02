Unregistered burning banned in Tulare County on Thursday

Fireplace burning is prohibited in Tulare County on Thursday unless it’s registered, the San Joaquin Valley Air Pollution Control District said.
Poor air quality led to the daylong mandatory curtailment. It applies to burning wood, pellets and manufactured fire logs in fireplaces or outdoor burning devices such as fire pits and chimeneas that are unregistered.
This is the first curtailment of the season, the Valley Air District said.
The daily burning status is issued by county, and residents can visit www.valleyair.org/CBYB to see which of the three declarations is in place for their county. They include no burning at all, no burning unless registered, and no restrictions but burning discouraged.
Residents can register their device with the Valley Air District at www.valleyair.org/cbybregistration. The wood-burning status is also available by calling 800-766-4463. Residents can also subscribe to the daily email at www.valleyair.org/lists/list.htm.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
