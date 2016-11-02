Local

November 2, 2016 9:41 PM

Fresno, Clovis Home Depot employees to paint The Discovery Center

By Troy Pope

tpope@fresnobee.com

Fresno and Clovis Home Depot employees will be working early Thursday as the team paints buildings for local nonprofit The Discovery Center.

Home Depot Foundation donated $11,000 in products, and the employees will begin work at 7:30 a.m. The buildings haven’t been painted in years.

The Discovery Center hopes this will breathe new life into the organization. The center hopes the park and museum will become a popular destination for families around the Central Valley.

For more information on the project, call Debbie Milla, director of The Discovery Center, at 559-251-5533.

The Discovery Center is located at 1944 N. Winery Ave. in east-central Fresno.

Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

What did the Clovis Unified Board candidates debate at their forum?

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos