Fresno, Clovis Home Depot employees to paint The Discovery Center

Fresno and Clovis Home Depot employees will be working early Thursday as the team paints buildings for local nonprofit The Discovery Center.
Home Depot Foundation donated $11,000 in products, and the employees will begin work at 7:30 a.m. The buildings haven’t been painted in years.
The Discovery Center hopes this will breathe new life into the organization. The center hopes the park and museum will become a popular destination for families around the Central Valley.
For more information on the project, call Debbie Milla, director of The Discovery Center, at 559-251-5533.
The Discovery Center is located at 1944 N. Winery Ave. in east-central Fresno.
