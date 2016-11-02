Experts to talk restorative justice at Fresno Pacific University

Local judges and law enforcement representatives will attend a luncheon at Fresno Pacific University to talk about restorative justice on Thursday.
The Fresno Pacific University Center for Peacemaking & Conflict Studies will host the luncheon at 11 a.m. at the AIMS Center at 1717 S. Chestnut Ave.
The event features a panel of speakers from the Vermont Department of Corrections, which has instituted a community justice center in each of the state’s 20 counties, using restorative justice and outcome-based reentry programs, the university said.
Speakers include Chris Barton, administrator of restorative justice for the Vermont Department of Corrections; Barbara Morrow, Orleans Community Justice Center Director; and Stuart Recicar, reentry coordinator at the Burlington Community Justice Center. Also on the panel are Will Gonzales, chief prosecutor in Phoenix, and local area judges and representatives from law enforcement, probation and the Fresno County District Attorney’s Office.
The event is sponsored by Circles of Support and Accountability, Prison Fellowship, the Central Valley Community Foundation and Fresno Pacific University.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
