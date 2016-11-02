A mother grieves the loss of her son to gun violence

Gloria Cruz talks about the loss a little over a month ago of her son, Farashad “Zach” Jamali, 25, who was killed by gunfire on Sept. 28 in Fresno. She said he was a young, talented barber, and a father of a 6-year-old son with a promising future who was in the “wrong place at the wrong time,” caught up in a burglary attempt. She added the photo of him to the alter at Arte Americas in remembrance of special people whose lives were lost to violence, during a special ceremony Wednesday night.