A mother grieves the loss of her son to gun violence

Gloria Cruz talks about the loss a little over a month ago of her son, Farashad “Zach” Jamali, 25, who was killed by gunfire on Sept. 28 in Fresno. She said he was a young, talented barber, and a father of a 6-year-old son with a promising future who was in the “wrong place at the wrong time,” caught up in a burglary attempt. She added the photo of him to the alter at Arte Americas in remembrance of special people whose lives were lost to violence, during a special ceremony Wednesday night.
John Walker The Fresno Bee

Weather doesn’t affect ClovisFest spirits

Wet and windy weather grounded the hot air balloons Friday morning, but that did not stop one good-natured pilot from having a bit of fun. Good ballooning conditions are expected for ClovisFest on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30.

Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

Arte Américas executive director Frank Delgado talks about the common thread that runs through all of us, and how the popular El Día de los Muertos altar to the late singer Prince can be seen as an example of how the traditional Mexican holiday crosses cultural boundaries.

Halloween by the numbers

Americans are set to spend more on Halloween this year than in recent years. But what are we spending $8.4 billion on? Music: Spooky Ride by Twin Musicom is licensed under a creative commons attribution.

Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

The Fresno Police Department is asking for the public’s help to identify the suspect in a purse snatching that was caught on video in the area of Olive Ave. and Fresno St. in Fresno, Tuesday, Oct. 25, 2016. A man is seen pulling the victim’s purse from her shoulder violently, causing her to fall to the ground. He takes the purse and flees the area. If you have any information on suspect's identity, please contact Detective O. Garcia at 559-621-6208 or Crime Stoppers at 559-621-STOP (7867).

