A sweet alternative to all that Halloween candy

Surveillance video posted by the Fresno Police Department shows a man and woman robbing the Johnny Quik at 5310 W. Spruce Ave. in northwest Fresno Monday, Oct. 31, at just after 1 a.m. The two fled in a silver SUV. The Fresno police are seeking your help in identifying the pair. You can call Crime Stoppers at 559-498-STOP.
Do you know this guy? He was caught on camera Friday, Oct. 28, 2016, looking into cars in the area of Eighth Street and Bullard Avenue in northeast Fresno. He is shown here leaving the scene with items he allegedly stole from a shed. The Fresno Police is asking for your help in identifying him. Call Crime Stoppers at (559) 498-STOP.
From sweet and cute to haunted and scary, central San Joaquin Valley children trick-or-treat at Sierra Vista Mall in Clovis and at Patrick Jordan's animated Halloween prop set-up in the front yard of his house in Fresno on Monday, October 31, 2016.
Wet and windy weather grounded the hot air balloons Friday morning, but that did not stop one good-natured pilot from having a bit of fun. Good ballooning conditions are expected for ClovisFest on Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30.