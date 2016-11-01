Vandalism blamed for loss of Comcast service in Fresno

Vandalism is apparently the cause of a outage of service to Comcast cable TV customers in Fresno.
Company representative Jenny Gendron said Tuesday the outage was “a result of vandalism,” and that Comcast workers were striving to return service as quickly as possible.
By midafternoon, some customers were reporting that their service had been restored, Gendron said. She said crews were working to have all service restored by Tuesday evening.
She did not have an estimate of how many customers were affected, but said the outage affected only Fresno.
She also did not have more details about what kind of vandalism had occurred.
