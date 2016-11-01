Local

November 1, 2016 2:36 PM

We saved water in September, but not like we did in 2015, state board says

The Fresno Bee

Most central San Joaquin Valley communities saved less water this past September than they saved in September 2015, according to new conservation data released Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board.

The Valley’s experience mirrored that of water agencies statewide, data from the water board show. Water agencies statewide reduced use in September by 18.3 percent compared to the same month in 2013. But that was below the 26.2 percent saved statewide in September 2015.

In the Valley, both Kingsburg and Selma reduced water use by about 36 percent in September of this year, among the best for the month in the central San Joaquin Valley. But those savings fell short of what they conserved in September 2015 – 44.5 percent for Kingsburg, and 39.6 percent for Selma versus what they used in September 2013.

Fresno’s water use declined 19.1 percent this September versus the same month in 2013, but that was less than the 22.3 percent saved in September 2015. Clovis reported savings of 13.6 percent this September compared with 27.6 percent last September.

The water board noted that October rains have provided an encouraging start to the water year, which runs through Sept. 30, 2017. The board said in a statement that it will monitor conservation levels and water supplies, and will develop a proposal for extended emergency conservation regulations in January. “The proposal may include a return to state-mandated conservation if dry conditions prevail,” the board said.

Valley water savings in September

Supplier

Sept. 2015 savings vs. 2013

Sept. 2016 savings vs. 2013

Est. per person daily home use (in gallons)

Bakman Water Co.

25.8%

32.6%

169.8

Clovis

27.6%

13.6%

210.6

Coalinga

19.2%

24.5%

150.3

Corcoran

25.5%

23.2%

197.4

Exeter

27.9%

20.7%

209.0

Fresno

22.3%

19.1%

178.5

Hanford

15.5%

16.0%

124.9

Kerman

21.4%

17.9%

162.0

Kingsburg

44.5%

36.2%

223.1

Lemoore

34.6%

21.3%

158.2

Los Banos

24.2%

19.2%

142.9

Madera

21.7%

21.7%

96.1

Pinedale Co. Water Dist.

26.0%

19.7%

139.2

Porterville

34.5%

28.4%

150.5

Reedley

22.4%

17.8%

102.9

Sanger

21.6%

23.6%

130.5

Selma

39.6%

36.3%

129.2

Tulare

18.5%

16.4%

173.2

Visalia

21.6%

16.5%

154.6

Source: State Water Resources Control Board

