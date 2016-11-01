We saved water in September, but not like we did in 2015, state board says

Most central San Joaquin Valley communities saved less water this past September than they saved in September 2015, according to new conservation data released Tuesday by the State Water Resources Control Board.
The Valley’s experience mirrored that of water agencies statewide, data from the water board show. Water agencies statewide reduced use in September by 18.3 percent compared to the same month in 2013. But that was below the 26.2 percent saved statewide in September 2015.
In the Valley, both Kingsburg and Selma reduced water use by about 36 percent in September of this year, among the best for the month in the central San Joaquin Valley. But those savings fell short of what they conserved in September 2015 – 44.5 percent for Kingsburg, and 39.6 percent for Selma versus what they used in September 2013.
Fresno’s water use declined 19.1 percent this September versus the same month in 2013, but that was less than the 22.3 percent saved in September 2015. Clovis reported savings of 13.6 percent this September compared with 27.6 percent last September.
The water board noted that October rains have provided an encouraging start to the water year, which runs through Sept. 30, 2017. The board said in a statement that it will monitor conservation levels and water supplies, and will develop a proposal for extended emergency conservation regulations in January. “The proposal may include a return to state-mandated conservation if dry conditions prevail,” the board said.
Valley water savings in September
Supplier
Sept. 2015 savings vs. 2013
Sept. 2016 savings vs. 2013
Est. per person daily home use (in gallons)
Bakman Water Co.
25.8%
32.6%
169.8
Clovis
27.6%
13.6%
210.6
Coalinga
19.2%
24.5%
150.3
Corcoran
25.5%
23.2%
197.4
Exeter
27.9%
20.7%
209.0
Fresno
22.3%
19.1%
178.5
Hanford
15.5%
16.0%
124.9
Kerman
21.4%
17.9%
162.0
Kingsburg
44.5%
36.2%
223.1
Lemoore
34.6%
21.3%
158.2
Los Banos
24.2%
19.2%
142.9
Madera
21.7%
21.7%
96.1
Pinedale Co. Water Dist.
26.0%
19.7%
139.2
Porterville
34.5%
28.4%
150.5
Reedley
22.4%
17.8%
102.9
Sanger
21.6%
23.6%
130.5
Selma
39.6%
36.3%
129.2
Tulare
18.5%
16.4%
173.2
Visalia
21.6%
16.5%
154.6
Source: State Water Resources Control Board
