Fresno State recognizes Community Heroes in health, human services

The College of Health and Human Services at Fresno State will honor nine people for their contributions to the community during the sixth annual Community Heroes Awards on Wednesday, the university said.
The event is at 7 p.m. in North Gym Room 118.
The awards recognize those making a difference in the fields of health and human services through their work, volunteerism and advocacy on behalf of children and families in Central California, Fresno State said. Each honoree was nominated by an academic department, school, center or institute that represents the range of disciplines within the college.
The 2016 Community Heroes are David Barton, Dr. Carolyn Drake, Dr. Jan Duttarer, Michael Michner, Emilia Reyes, Jennifer Ruiz, Rosanna Ruiz, Jim Santos, and Norma Verduzco.
“Through their inspirational work and dedicated service, our heroes continue to make a lasting impact on the communities that encompass the Central Valley,” said Dr. Jody Hironaka-Juteau, dean of the College of Health and Human Services. “Their collective commitment makes it possible to address the health and human services needs of countless children, adults and families in the Valley and beyond. It is our privilege to recognize this wonderful group of individuals as our 2016 Community Heroes.”
For more information on the Community Heroes Awards, contact Dana Lucka at 559-278-5590 or danaz@csufresno.edu.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments