Fresno group to honor victims of violence on Dia de los Muertos

The Fresno Boys and Men of Color organization will build a community altar for Dia de los Muertos on Wednesday in downtown Fresno to honor people who have died from violence.
“It seems too often that community members, including youth, young people and law enforcement fall victim to unnecessary violence in the community,” said Sher Moua, Fresno Boys and Men of Color program manager. “This is a time for all youth and families who have experienced violence to come together, remember and heal as a community.”
The event is on Dia de los Muertos, or Day of the Dead, from 4:30 to 7 p.m. at Arté Americas located at 1630 Van Ness Ave.
Community members are invited to bring a photo or special item to contribute to the altar in remembrance of a person who died from violence. Items can be dropped off starting at 9 a.m.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
