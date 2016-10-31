New species of leggy millipede with four penises discovered in Sequoia National Park

A new species of millipede with hundreds of legs and four penises has been discovered in Sequoia National Park.
The discovery was made by National Park Service cave biologist Ben Tobin in a cave closed to the public, but near Crystal Cave, which is open to visitors.
The newly discovered species of millipede has 414 legs, 200 poison glands, and four penises. Why the millipede has so many male organs was not explained by the Park Service.
Scientists studied the find and gave it the scientific name Illacme tobini, after Tobin, who now works at Grand Canyon National Park.
The fact that we are still finding new species in a place as well-studied as Sequoia National Park just goes to show that there is a lot of undiscovered biodiversity out there.
“This is an amazing discovery,” said Christy Brigham, Sequoia National Park’s chief of resource management and science. “The fact that we are still finding new species in a place as well-studied as Sequoia National Park just goes to show that there is a lot of undiscovered biodiversity out there.”
The species is related to one discovered 150 miles to the west in San Benito County, but that millipede is way leggier, at 750 legs.
A millipede is an arthropod, an invertebrate that includes insects, spiders and centipedes.
