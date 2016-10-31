New species of leggy millipede with four penises discovered in Sequoia National Park

3:10 101 year-old visits her childhood home on Van Ness Boulevard in Fresno Pause

1:53 Watch hot air balloons launch at ClovisFest 2016

1:14 Volunteers go to work at FoodLink for Tulare County

1:49 Weather doesn’t affect ClovisFest spirits

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

1:59 Halloween by the numbers

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

1:41 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans arrive home to cheering crowds

1:54 Fresno airport passengers to get electric car charging stations