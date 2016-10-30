Fog to creep in to Valley after skies clear for Halloween

Fresno can expect up to a tenth of an inch of rain into the evening Sunday, with skies clearing just in time for Halloween, said Christine Riley with the National Weather Service in Hanford.
Yosemite will be under a winter weather advisory until 11 p.m. Sunday, with snow levels beginning to fall in the afternoon, said Riley. About 5 to 10 inches of snow is expected above 8,000 feet.
By sunset Monday, Fresno area trick-or-treaters can expect temperatures in the low to mid 60s with a few scattered clouds.
The San Joaquin Valley won’t be seeing rain for at least another seven days after Sunday, Riley said. Instead, it can expect fog in the early morning and late night hours throughout the rest of the week.
On Nov. 6, a weak trough will move north of Fresno County, bringing with it a slight dip in temperatures and a break from the fog, according to the National Weather Service.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
