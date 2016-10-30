Bike ride features stops at Fresno history sites

A “Bike Through History” with stops at various historic points in Fresno will be from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Nov. 5.
The ride will start at the parking lot of the Tower Theatre at 1201 Wishon Ave. From there, groups of 20 riders will be led on a route with stops at historic homes and buildings in the Fresno High, Old Fig Garden and Blackstone Avenue corridor areas of the city. Property owners or docents will offer a brief description and history of each site.
The ride is open to participants 10 and up and to younger children in bicycle trailers; riders 16 and under should be accompanied by a parent. Riders should have a bicycle in good working order and wear a helmet for the ride.
To register, to volunteer or to learn more, call Karana Hattersley-Drayton, the city’s historic preservation project manager, at 559-621-8520.
