Bike ride features stops at Fresno history sites

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles Pause

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:53 Watch hot air balloons launch at ClovisFest 2016

1:10 Fresno's downtown efforts are a good thing, writer James Fallows says

2:18 Fulton Street Investors seeks locals interested in buying, restoring downtown buildings

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

4:44 Fresno police release body camera video of Dylan Noble shooting

1:49 Weather doesn’t affect ClovisFest spirits