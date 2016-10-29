El Día de los Muertos celebrated in downtown Fresno

A section of downtown Fresno was transformed Saturday night as a place to honor the beloved dead.
The 29th annual El Día de los Muertos (Day of the Dead) event began at Arte Americas, where a procession began and wound its way to to Eaton Plaza. Leading the way were the Aztec dance team from Teocalli Cultural Academy.
The 2400 block of Fresno Street was fenced off for the festivities, which included food booths, face painting, art vendors and live music.
Day of the Dead festivities originated from indiginous people in Mexico, who use it as a way to honor family who have died and gone to the afterlife.
