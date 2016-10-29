Woman killed after driving through lowered crossing arms identified

The woman killed by a train after she drove through crossing arms was identified Saturday as a Madera resident.
The CHP said Monica Gil Maciel, 29, drove west through the tracks on Avenue 15 1/2, east of Road 29, and went around after she saw one train pass. Maciel was unaware that a northbound train was coming down the main line behind the initial train. It broadsided her 2006 Chevrolet as it crossed, and although she was wearing a seat belt, Macias sustained fatal injuries, CHP said.
The Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train had minor damage, and was cleared to continue its trip. Neither of the two crew members on board were injured.
Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan
