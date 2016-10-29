Local

October 29, 2016 5:15 PM

Woman killed after driving through lowered crossing arms identified

By Ashleigh Panoo

apanoo@fresnobee.com

The woman killed by a train after she drove through crossing arms was identified Saturday as a Madera resident.

The CHP said Monica Gil Maciel, 29, drove west through the tracks on Avenue 15 1/2, east of Road 29, and went around after she saw one train pass. Maciel was unaware that a northbound train was coming down the main line behind the initial train. It broadsided her 2006 Chevrolet as it crossed, and although she was wearing a seat belt, Macias sustained fatal injuries, CHP said.

The Burlington Northern Santa Fe freight train had minor damage, and was cleared to continue its trip. Neither of the two crew members on board were injured.

Ashleigh Panoo: 559-441-6010, @AshleighPan

Related content

Local

Comments

Videos

Watch hot air balloons launch at ClovisFest 2016

View more video

Editor's Choice Videos