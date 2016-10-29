Fresno woman, 101, visits childhood home, recalls wedding, parties

A Fresno centenarian on Saturday returned to the home she grew up in – and recalled some memories with her family.
Thyra Bernhauer Knapp, who just turned 101, got to visit her childhood home on Van Ness Boulevard in Fig Garden. The house, at 4175 N. Van Ness Blvd., was built in 1928 for Arthur Bernhauer and his family. Bernhauer was president of the Fresno Planing Mill Co., a lumber business.
Berhauer Knapp said she was married at the home and remembers parties and other big events taking place there.
She and family members where able to tour the home with the help of RealtorWade Hanson, who took a photo of the group to commemorate the visit.
The home is tucked on 2 acres behind trees and bushes in the heart of Fresno’s Christmas Tree Lane. The 6,235-square-foot, Mediterranean-style home has six bedrooms and six bathrooms. It is for sale at $1.7 million.
The house was designed by H. Rafael Lake, the same architect behind the Hotel Californian, the Wilson Theatre, and the L.C. Wesley Garage (on the corner of Van Ness Avenue and Kern Street) in downtown Fresno.
Comments