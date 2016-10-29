Stay safe this Halloween with tips from experts

Tulare County Sheriff Mike Boudreaux is advising all trick-or-treaters to seek the safest way to celebrate Halloween on Monday.
Boudreaux wants all who are taking to the streets in search of treats to wear bright clothing, have a flashlight and wear well-fitting costumes to avoid accidents like tripping.
Boudreaux also advised parents to know where their children are at all times, and then to check all candy that is collected when youngsters return home.
The National Safety Council also provides safety tips on how to spend the spooky holiday:
▪ Motorists should watch roads, medians and curbs for children crossing, and should enter and exit alleys in a safe manner.
▪ Those seeking treats should travel in familiar, well-lit areas; never go alone.
▪ Whatever treats are handed out, the council advises against eating any treats until returning home, where they can be checked.
▪ Dressed-up children or adults must wear visible costumes as well as fire-resistant clothing. Reflective tape can also be worn if it trick-or-treaters are out late.
The American Academy of Pediatrics recommends that parents give their children a good meal before going out trick-or-treating to avoid the sudden craving to eat all the candy at once.
Rationing candy is another tip offered by the physicians’ group. That way, treats can be enjoyed in the days following Halloween.
Cresencio Rodriguez-Delgado: 559-441-6304, @cres_guez
