October 29, 2016 12:03 PM

Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Clovis is worth $762,087, a new record

By Ashleigh Panoo

A California Lottery ticket sold Friday night in Clovis has broken the record for the largest Fantasy 5 prize in history, announced the California Lottery.

While the winner has yet to come forward, the ticket matched all five winning numbers for Friday’s drawing: 4, 6, 16, 17 and 25. The winning ticket is valued at $762,087 before federal taxes, and was sold at the 7-Eleven at 1170 North Clovis Ave..

The previous record was set on Jan. 3 1992 at $729,505, the California Lottery said.

The winner has 180 days to claim the prize.

