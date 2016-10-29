Winning Fantasy 5 lottery ticket sold in Clovis is worth $762,087, a new record

1:49 Weather doesn’t affect ClovisFest spirits Pause

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

1:54 Fresno airport passengers to get electric car charging stations

1:52 City samples Fresno homeowner's water, flushes pipes, replaces water main

0:41 How expensive is it to fly out Fresno Yosemite International Airport?

3:40 Fresno State vs Air Force

0:57 Central's Johnson publicly announces his college choice