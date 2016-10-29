Balloons fly over Clovis during annual ClovisFest

Early risers watch as hot air balloons begin to lift into the hazy morning sky during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
CRAIG KOHLRUSS
ckohlruss@fresnobee.com
A balloon begins to inflate during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
Hot air balloons cluster together as they begin to inflate before launch during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A pair of balloons rise into the morning sky at first light as others get ready to launch during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A trio of balloons get ready to take off during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A balloon rises into the hazy morning sky as others get ready to launch during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
Pilots get ready to launch a balloon as hundreds of early risers watch the process during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A balloon begins to rises as onlookers wave and take photos during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A balloon rises into the hazy morning sky during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A pair of balloons get ready to launch during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A balloon rises into the morning sky as others get ready to launch during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
A balloon begins to rises as onlookers wave and take photos during the annual ClovisFest hot air balloon fun fly at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. Thousands of people arrived at sunset to watch the launch of eight hot air balloons during the Clovis Chamber of Commerce's 42nd annual event.
Marina Malcom of the Polynesian Club of Fresno swings poi balls on Pollasky Street in the International Villiage area at the annual ClovisFest Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The International Village, a new attraction this year, features live multicultural performances, storytelling and various booths selling international food and wares.
Ariana Ojeda, right, and Marina Malcom of the Polynesian Club of Fresno swings poi balls on Pollasky Street in the International Villiage area at the annual ClovisFest Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016. The International Village, a new attraction this year, features live multicultural performances, storytelling and various booths selling international food and wares.
