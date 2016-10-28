Key Clovis city officials announce retirement at the end of 2016

Clovis is losing two department chiefs at the end of the year, City Manager Robert Woolley announced.
Woolley previously announced his retirement after 30 years with the city, also effective at the end of the year. He’ll be joined in retirement by Finance Director Jamie Hughson and General Services Director Robert Ford.
Hughson has been with the city 29 years, starting as an accountant in 1987, shortly after becoming a certified public accountant. She rose to senior accountant and then deputy finance director in 2004. Hughson became finance director in 2010, replacing Woolley when he was named city manager.
Ford has worked with the city more than 30 years. He was first hired as a management analyst and worked in the city manager’s office and personnel division.
In 1994, the city started a general services department and Ford was appointed its director, where he oversees personnel, labor relations, risk management, purchasing, facilities maintenance, public transit, recreation and senior services.
Ford was instrumental in developing the city’s recreation program and facilities, including the city’s recreation center and Rotary Skate Park.
