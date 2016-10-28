4 injured in Tulare County crash involving charter bus

Two 15-year-olds suffered major injuries and two others were hurt when a charter bus crashed into their car on a Tulare County road Friday afternoon, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash was reported just before 5 p.m. east of Orosi.
CHP officer Chris Webber said a 42-year-old woman from Redwood City was driving the tour bus north on Road 144 and entered an intersection without noticing an oncoming Chrysler 300 driving east on Avenue 416. The Chrysler, which didn’t have a stop sign, was traveling about 60 mph, Webber said.
No one else was in the tour bus, which had come to a stop before entering the intersection.
Webber said the 25-year-old driver of the Chrysler and a 29-year-old passenger suffered moderate injuries. All four of the injured were taken to Kaweah Delta Medical Center in Visalia for treatment. The tour bus driver wasn’t hurt.
Everyone was cooperating with the investigation following the crash, Webber said.
