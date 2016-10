4 injured in Tulare County crash involving charter bus

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video Pause

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

1:09 Why didn't Fresno leaders see a red flag about tainted water?

1:38 Her post on NextDoor shed light on northeast Fresno's water problems

6:00 Animated timeline of northeast Fresno’s water troubles

2:10 Prince Day of the Dead altar bridges cultural boundaries

1:34 Fresno State tailgaters say the next coach should be ...

3:27 Michelle Obama kicks off her last White House Kitchen Garden fall harvest

1:45 Roosevelt battles McLane in North Yosemite league tilt