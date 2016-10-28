Woman drives around gate, is killed when freight train crashes into truck

A freight train struck a pickup truck Friday afternoon in Madera County, killing one woman, according to Madera County Emergency Medical Services officials.
The collision occurred about 4:40 p.m. when the truck went over one railroad track and the driver apparently failed to see a second oncoming train. She was the only person inside the pickup.
Paramedics went to the scene at Avenue 15-1/2 and Road 29, east of Madera, but were alerted that the woman inside the truck was dead.
CHP Sgt. Darren Long said the driver of the vehicle was westbound on Avenue 15 and saw the gates were down with a freight train stopped in front of her.
She then drove along the railroad frontage road to Avenue 15-1/2 where the stopped train was no longer an obstacle, but the gate was down. She went around the gate, Long said, and never saw the oncoming northbound freight train.
The railroad tracks were closed for the investigation and cleanup. Long said the collision did not appear to be alcohol related.
No other injuries were reported and the victim was not immediately identified.
