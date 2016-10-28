Two injured, one airlifted after Coarsegold crash

Two Coarsegold residents were transported, one by a SkyLife helicopter, to Community Regional Medical Center of Fresno Friday afternoon after a crash along Road 417 near Chukchansi Road.
Around 12:15 p.m., a solo male driver in a grey Honda sedan came around a turn at a high rate of speed, CHP officer D. Curry said. The driver lost control of the vehicle and cut across the double yellow line, causing a white Chevrolet Expedition to slam into the Honda’s passenger side.
A dark blue Chevrolet Tahoe then crashed into the rear of the Expedition. The solo driver of the Tahoe, a male also from Coarsegold, was uninjured.
The Honda driver was knocked unconscious by the blow, and was airlifted to CRMC with head trauma, Curry said. The Expedition’s driver, a 19-year-old male, was not injured but his mother in the passenger’s seat complained of pain and was transported to CRMC by Sierra Ambulance.
Curry said the crash was a reminder people need to stay aware on the road, especially during rainy days.
“Slow down, increase your following distance, and remember to stay safe,” Curry said. “Drivers should do that all the time, but when it’s rainy or there’s other seasonal conditions, it can create more of a hazard.”
The crash was the second of the day in Coarsegold.
Around 9:30 a.m., three vehicles collided on Highway 41 near Van Teri Road south of Coarsegold, which closed the highway for around half an hour.
No injuries were reported in that crash.
Comments