Clearing skies could be good news for ClovisFest balloons

After much consideration, Clovis moved its annual ClovisFest & Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly to the last weekend in October to get it out of the often sultry days of September.
That means the balloons will be flying this weekend … um, weather permitting.
A practice flight scheduled for Friday was canceled as gusting winds brought in by an overnight rainstorm grounded the balloons.
But conditions are expected to improve Saturday, which has only a 20 percent chance of showers before noon. The day is expected to be partly sunny, with a high near 75, according to the National Weather Service.
Sunday is expected to have a 60 percent chance of rain in the afternoon. The day is expected to be mostly cloudy, with a high near 69.
Also new to the free event, which is in its 42nd year, is ClovisFest International Village, which will have about 20 booths celebrating other cultures through multicultural performances, storytelling and various booths selling international food and wares.
ClovisFest attendees will be encouraged to visit each booth to get their “Passport to a New Cultural Adventure” stamped to earn prizes.
Other elements of the four-block setup will be stages for entertainment, a carnival, a sand castle competition, a robot demonstration, pony rides and a petting zoo, and more than 200 booths selling a variety of goods and food. A separate beer garden will be open to those 21 and older.
An official kickoff is set for 10 a.m. Saturday at Centennial Plaza at Pollasky and Bullard avenues.
Clovisfest & Hot Air Balloon Fun Fly
Hot air balloon launch: Preparations begin at 6:15 a.m., with launch set for 7 a.m. (weather permitting), from Clovis Rodeo Grounds
Festival: 8 a.m.-5 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 29, and Sunday, Oct. 30, in Old Town Clovis
Cost: Free
