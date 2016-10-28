Pedestrian hit and killed by car on dark Madera roadway

A man crossing a darkened roadway was struck and killed by a car Thursday night just south of Madera, the California Highway Patrol reported.
The crash occurred about 9:30 p.m. on Avenue 12 west of Road 26 1/2. The CHP said Miriam E. Leon, 26, was westbound on Avenue 12 in a Honda Accord when the 60-year-old man walked across Avenue 12 and was hit by the car. The man died at the scene. Leon stopped and remained at the scene. The cause remains under investigation.
Jim Guy: 559-441-6339, @jimguy27
