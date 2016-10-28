Overnight storm drops .36 inch of rain on Fresno

0:29 Woman followed, thrown to ground in purse snatching caught on video Pause

3:09 Charter schools offer students, families customized education

1:41 Central Valley Honor Flight veterans arrive home to cheering crowds

1:54 Fresno airport passengers to get electric car charging stations

1:07 Clovis Unified students take a stand against drugs

5:23 Arrests in assault-weapon attack on officer

0:41 How expensive is it to fly out Fresno Yosemite International Airport?

1:09 Madera police officer shot at during pursuit through neighborhood

2:22 'Superhero' kids, parents reunite with Community Regional hospital staff

2:21 Annual Civil War Revisited transforms Kearney Park into the 1860s