Fresno Army veteran to share her story nationally via Facebook

A Fresno Army veteran will be a featured speaker at a Los Angeles event where she will share a different story about being a veteran.
Tigon Abalos is sharing her story during a “Storytellers” event, hosted by Got Your Six and The Television Academy on Tuesday at the Los Angeles TV Academy.
The TED-style event will help Abalos give a different perspective on being a veteran, reversing stereotypes that veterans are unemployed, undereducated, homeless and suffering from mental health issues.
The event is to be live streamed publicly on Facebook.com/GotYourSix.
Abalos is a dental student and co-founder of the UCLA program, Operation Bruin Smiles. She currently works in Fresno, subsidizing dental care for veterans and foster youth.
