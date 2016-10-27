Fresno States begins two-week veterans celebration Friday

Fresno State will honor veterans for the next two weeks leading up to Veterans Day on Nov. 11.
The events kick off with “Salute to Services” night at the Bulldogs’ football game against the Air Force Academy on Friday and end with a memorial service Nov. 10 at the Veterans Monument on campus. The campus will be closed on Veterans Day.
During the game on Friday, a 90-by-135-foot American flag will be presented during the National Anthem and again at halftime.
There’s also a Veterans Day 5K Run that goes through the campus Nov. 5 and includes a one-mile run for children. Advance sign-ups are now being accepted online until 4 p.m. on Nov. 4.
All proceeds directly benefit student veterans activities, the school said. Veterans’ organizations and military units that wish to participate will have their entrance fee waived if they wear their group or unit T-shirt and carry their unit’s colors. The event is free for spectators. For information on the run, contact Nancy Kobata at 559-278-1664 or at nancyko@csufresno.edu.
The Nov. 10 memorial service will begin at 10 a.m. at the monument near the Thomas Building flagpoles on the campus with the Army ROTC presenting colors.
The Armed Forces Walk of Honor follows the service beginning at the Rose Garden west of the Veterans Monument and proceeding to the Henry Madden Library for the veteran’s exhibit, “Honoring Our Veterans: We are the Home of the Free Because of the Brave.”
The exhibit, which showcases memorabilia and student, staff, faculty and alumni pictures with bios, will be open to the public from Nov. 1 to Nov. 30 in the library’s Diversity Lounge on the second floor.
For information about the ceremony, contact the Veterans Services Office at 559-278-7030.
The school’s Army and Air Force ROTC units will participate in the Fresno Veterans Parade, led by the Bulldog Marching Band, in downtown Fresno Nov. 11 starting at 11 a.m. in front of Fresno City Hall.
Troy Pope: 559-441-6442, @troycpope
Comments