New trail opening along San Joaquin River Parkway

The California Department of Fish and Wildlife announced the opening of the San Joaquin River Parkway Trail as part of the Friant Interactive Nature Site (FINS).
The trail stretches nearly a mile from the community of Friant to Lost Lake Recreation Area in Fresno County.
FINS was constructed in partnership with the California Department of Water Resources and the San Joaquin River Conservancy.
“We accomplish a lot when we all work together,” CDFW Director Charlton H. Bonham said. “To me, this new link of the trail signifies our connection to the outdoors. It connects the public to nature, providing environmental educational opportunities that we can all be proud of for generations to come.”
