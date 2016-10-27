Get the umbrella: Rain expected in Fresno by late afternoon

The rain is on its way to the central San Joaquin Valley.
The National Weather Service forecast office in Hanford says the leading edge of a new storm will arrive in Fresno sometime Thursday afternoon and bring a 30 percent chance for rain. The chance rises to 100 percent by evening. Rainfall amounts between a quarter to half an inch are possible.
Rain will linger into Friday morning, then turn to showers as the storm front heads east.
Thursday’s high will be 76 degrees, with the overnight low near 60. Friday will have a high of about 73 degrees.
Sunny skies return Saturday before the next chance of rain, which is Saturday night.
The snow level will be high because the arriving storm is from the south and thus not cold enough to create snow below 9,000 feet.
