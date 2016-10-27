Valley welcomes home Central Valley Honor Flight No. 12

World War II. Korean War. Vietnam. Army. Navy. Marines. Coast Guard. Army Air Corps/Air Force. Merchant Marines.
Sixty-eight military veterans for 26 hometowns across nine Valley counties were aboard Central Valley Honor Flight No. 12 that returned to a raucous welcome at Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday.
The veterans – 65 men and three women ranging in age from 78 to 94 – had just toured Washington, D.C., monuments erected in their honor.
Twenty had served in WWII, the rest during the Korean War era. Six had served in both WWII and Korea, while at least one had served in Korea and Vietnam.
As has become custom for the three-day trips, the veterans flew out on Monday, then had dinner at an American Legion Post in Maryland; toured Washington, D.C., on Tuesday; and flew home on Wednesday. The trips for the veterans are paid for with donations.
Central Valley Honor Flight, which was started in May 2013, has helped more than 500 veterans tour their monuments.
Comments