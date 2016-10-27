Services restored at Clovis, Fresno North DMV offices

The Clovis and Fresno North offices of the California Department of Motor Vehicle are back online, but others in the central San Joaquin Valley remain unable to provide paperwork services in the wake of a shutdown of the system on Monday.
The major computer failure on Monday has stymied motorists who want to get paperwork handled at field offices throughout the state.
Both the Clovis and Fresno North offices were on the list of affected offices Thursday morning, but a spokeswoman with DMV said both are now online.
The Madera and Porterville offices remained on a list of 15 offices (out of 188 statewide) that were down, according to a list posted by DMV at 8:30 a.m. And the Fresno Commercial Driving Test Center on North Avenue in southwest Fresno was added Thursday morning.
Also, the Tulare office is able to process driver’s license and identification card business only (no vehicle registration).
DMV staff have been working to get the computer issues resolved.
Offices that are down can still provide driving tests, make return appointments, help with paperwork and answer customers questions. Online DMV services can still be used.
DMV announced Thursday that vehicle owners affected by the outage can ask for a waiver of penalties on a registration by completing a Statement of Facts (REG 256) or writing a letter explaining the reason for being late.
For updates, go to www.dmv.ca.gov.
The Sacramento Bee’s Bill Lindelof contributed to this report.
