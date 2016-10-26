Honor Flight veterans welcomed home with cheers, flags and hugs

Central Valley Honor Flight veterans return home to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday, October 26, 2016, in Fresno. Central Valley Honor Flight No. 12 has 68 veterans from 26 hometowns in nine different counties. There are three women and 65 men representing Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army Air Corps/Air Force, and Merchant Marines. They range in age from 78 to 94. Twenty served in WWII, the rest in Korean War Era. Six served in BOTH WWII and Korea, at least one served in Korea AND Vietnam.
SILVIA FLORES
sflores@fresnobee.com
Alesana Yacsavilca, 5, of Lemoore, welcomes Central Valley Honor Flight veterans as they return home to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday, October 26, 2016, in Fresno. Central Valley Honor Flight No. 12 has 68 veterans from 26 hometowns in nine different counties. There are three women and 65 men representing Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army Air Corps/Air Force, and Merchant Marines. They range in age from 78 to 94. Twenty served in WWII, the rest in Korean War Era. Six served in BOTH WWII and Korea, at least one served in Korea AND Vietnam.
A cheerleader welocomes home Central Valley Honor Flight veterans to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday, October 26, 2016, in Fresno. Central Valley Honor Flight No. 12 has 68 veterans from 26 hometowns in nine different counties. There are three women and 65 men representing Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army Air Corps/Air Force, and Merchant Marines. They range in age from 78 to 94. Twenty served in WWII, the rest in Korean War Era. Six served in BOTH WWII and Korea, at least one served in Korea AND Vietnam.
The welcome festivities begin to welcome the Central Valley Honor Flight veterans home to Fresno Yosemite International Airport on Wednesday, October 26, 2016, in Fresno. Central Valley Honor Flight No. 12 has 68 veterans from 26 hometowns in nine different counties. There are three women and 65 men representing Army, Navy, Marine Corps, Coast Guard, Army Air Corps/Air Force, and Merchant Marines. They range in age from 78 to 94. Twenty served in WWII, the rest in Korean War Era. Six served in BOTH WWII and Korea, at least one served in Korea AND Vietnam.
